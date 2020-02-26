TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.77-2.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.87. TJX Companies also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.77-2.83 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Barclays began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a sector perform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.50.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $59.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.69. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $49.05 and a 12-month high of $64.30.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.60%.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.