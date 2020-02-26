TokenPay Trading 15.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 26th. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0523 or 0.00000601 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, TOPBTC, Liquid and Sistemkoin. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. TokenPay has a market cap of $875,399.00 and $125,628.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00041394 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00071400 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000758 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,749.39 or 1.00444423 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00053958 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000650 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000487 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,927,976 coins and its circulating supply is 16,724,525 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, BiteBTC, Liquid and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

