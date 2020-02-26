Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion.

NYSE:TOL traded down $5.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.12. 1,617,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,184. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $34.34 and a twelve month high of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 7.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.65.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $691,045.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra lowered Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.08.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

