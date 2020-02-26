Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TOL. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “average” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday. Cfra downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.08.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $44.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $34.34 and a 12 month high of $49.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.48 and its 200 day moving average is $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $691,045.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.