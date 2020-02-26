Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) Short Interest Update

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 482,900 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the January 30th total of 868,700 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 85,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.55% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNXP traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,572,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,423,098. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.97.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

