TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) PT Raised to $131.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its target price lifted by analysts at KeyCorp from $120.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BLD. Benchmark assumed coverage on TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Shares of BLD traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.14. 172,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,145. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $56.88 and a 1 year high of $125.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.40 and its 200-day moving average is $103.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.77.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. TopBuild had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $662.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

