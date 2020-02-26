Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.82.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. CIBC lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NYSE:TD traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $54.95. The stock had a trading volume of 107,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,665. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.46 and its 200 day moving average is $56.38. The company has a market cap of $100.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $53.44 and a 52 week high of $59.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.5605 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.33%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 8,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 30,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 46.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

