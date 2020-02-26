Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

NYSE:TM opened at $134.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Toyota Motor has a 12 month low of $116.81 and a 12 month high of $145.41. The company has a market cap of $189.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.98.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,859,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 68,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after buying an additional 15,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.