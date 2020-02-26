Traceability Chain Price Down 14% Over Last 7 Days (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. During the last week, Traceability Chain has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One Traceability Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, BCEX and FCoin. Traceability Chain has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $16,633.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00040261 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00431123 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001389 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011285 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012495 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Traceability Chain Profile

Traceability Chain (TAC) is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 811,355,827 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1. Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn.

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, BCEX and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

