TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 129,300 shares, a growth of 81.3% from the January 30th total of 71,300 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 519,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TCON traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $3.04. The company had a trading volume of 544,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,274. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.01. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TCON. ValuEngine upgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.83.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

