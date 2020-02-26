Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Holdings Lifted by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 94,325 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk accounts for approximately 1.1% of TCW Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Trade Desk worth $98,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 25.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 83,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.87, for a total transaction of $20,935,108.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,123,077.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total value of $889,113.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,461,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,109 shares of company stock valued at $46,815,130 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk stock traded down $4.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,480,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,039. Trade Desk Inc has a 52-week low of $173.60 and a 52-week high of $323.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $288.07 and its 200 day moving average is $244.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 132.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.74.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTD. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Trade Desk from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.19.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

