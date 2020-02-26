Transcodium Market Capitalization Tops $100,759.00 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last week, Transcodium has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $100,759.00 and approximately $121,042.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Transcodium token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Bancor Network and TOPBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011390 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.34 or 0.02487388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00211357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00041803 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00127222 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Transcodium’s total supply is 88,600,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,253,631 tokens. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com.

Transcodium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bancor Network, TOPBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

