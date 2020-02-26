TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on TransUnion from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

TRU opened at $94.74 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $101.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.34, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.16 and a 200-day moving average of $85.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,661 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $1,168,561.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,676,728.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,810 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $767,801.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,948,808.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,524 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,663. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 287.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 345.9% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 453.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

