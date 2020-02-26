Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,688.33 ($22.21).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TPK shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Travis Perkins to a “sector performer” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt increased their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,715 ($22.56) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of TPK stock opened at GBX 1,585.50 ($20.86) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,621.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,469.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of GBX 1,160.50 ($15.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,841 ($24.22).

In other news, insider Marianne Culver bought 32 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,627 ($21.40) per share, for a total transaction of £520.64 ($684.87). Also, insider Nick Roberts bought 153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,595 ($20.98) per share, for a total transaction of £2,440.35 ($3,210.14). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 243 shares of company stock worth $385,477.

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

