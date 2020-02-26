Treasury Metals Inc (TSE:TML) Director Marc Charles Henderson Acquires 100,000 Shares

Treasury Metals Inc (TSE:TML) Director Marc Charles Henderson bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$24,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,440,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,332,836.26.

Marc Charles Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 25th, Marc Charles Henderson bought 50,000 shares of Treasury Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$11,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Marc Charles Henderson bought 20,000 shares of Treasury Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$5,000.00.

On Thursday, February 13th, Marc Charles Henderson bought 40,000 shares of Treasury Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.26 per share, with a total value of C$10,400.00.

Shares of TSE TML traded up C$0.02 on Wednesday, reaching C$0.24. 109,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,723. Treasury Metals Inc has a 12 month low of C$0.20 and a 12 month high of C$0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.29. The company has a market cap of $42.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32.

Separately, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$0.60 target price on shares of Treasury Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

About Treasury Metals

Treasury Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship asset is the Goliath Gold Project comprising 126 contiguous unpatented mining claims and 23 patented land parcels, as well as 3 mining leases covering approximately 5,049 hectares located near the city of Dryden in north western Ontario.

