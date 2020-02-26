Tredje AP fonden Acquires 12,890 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 75.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,890 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,295,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,123,000 after acquiring an additional 464,473 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 217.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 477,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after buying an additional 327,456 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 12.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,878,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,418,000 after buying an additional 209,772 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 357.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 264,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,626,000 after buying an additional 206,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 270.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,477,000 after buying an additional 201,321 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INCY stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,059. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.43 and a 200-day moving average of $81.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $71.84 and a twelve month high of $96.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.13 million. Incyte had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INCY shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.85.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 16,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,599,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,473 shares in the company, valued at $9,354,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total transaction of $229,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at $4,041,100.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $2,531,825 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

