Tredje AP fonden Acquires 5,303 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,418,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,400,633,000 after purchasing an additional 204,374 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,264,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $908,761,000 after acquiring an additional 102,888 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,610,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,001,000 after acquiring an additional 76,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,725,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,575,000 after acquiring an additional 90,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AMETEK from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.40.

Shares of AME stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $77.91 and a one year high of $102.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 13.37%.

In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $199,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,358,633. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $524,916.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,665,235 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

