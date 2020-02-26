Tredje AP fonden Boosts Position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,521 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $768,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 141,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after buying an additional 42,830 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. 40.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

In related news, VP Lori J. Marco sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $495,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,904.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 15,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $696,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,304,877 in the last 90 days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HRL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.63. 60,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,227,854. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.84. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $48.86.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.