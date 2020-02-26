Tredje AP fonden Boosts Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 87.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,714 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Aptiv by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 105,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 437,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 6.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 745,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,130,000 after acquiring an additional 41,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 14.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTV traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.04. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $63.36 and a twelve month high of $99.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.49.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 32.61%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.33%.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.05.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

