Tredje AP fonden Boosts Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,952 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra upgraded Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of TSN traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.26. 139,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,824,007. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $94.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.59 and its 200-day moving average is $86.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.43.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In related news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $1,417,585.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $1,589,997.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,180 shares of company stock worth $3,011,152. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

