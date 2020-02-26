Tredje AP fonden Buys 1,700 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,097 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Argus cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.76.

NYSE FDX traded down $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.12. 1,426,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,966. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 686.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.71. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.78 and a fifty-two week high of $199.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.44.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.