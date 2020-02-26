Tredje AP fonden Buys 5,982 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 129.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 5,194 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.67, for a total transaction of $1,218,875.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,942,548.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $1,427,749.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,120.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,556 over the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WAT traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.09. 339,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,284. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.58. Waters Co. has a one year low of $199.11 and a one year high of $255.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. Waters had a return on equity of 172.16% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WAT shares. Citigroup started coverage on Waters in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.13.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

