Tredje AP fonden Cuts Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Tredje AP fonden lowered its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 77.8% in the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 160,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,963,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 272,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,425,000 after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 312.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 152,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,933,000 after purchasing an additional 42,864 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZBH. Leerink Swann raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.17.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,240. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a one year low of $111.17 and a one year high of $161.11. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

