Tredje AP fonden Decreases Stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Tredje AP fonden lessened its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,634 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 264.1% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on NEM shares. CIBC upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday. ValuEngine upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $153,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,951.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,353,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,537. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEM traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $49.59. 4,401,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,978,350. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.58. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.16.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

