Tredje AP fonden Decreases Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,147 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 274.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 341 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.52.

Autodesk stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,658,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,480. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.70 and a 1-year high of $211.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.53. The stock has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.85.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

