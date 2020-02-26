Tredje AP fonden Grows Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.93, for a total value of $5,672,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,743.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.51, for a total value of $9,694,773.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,817 shares of company stock valued at $52,905,963. Company insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

TDG traded up $2.21 on Wednesday, hitting $574.42. 13,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,858. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $633.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $565.37. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $421.98 and a 12 month high of $673.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $637.00 price target (down from $670.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $655.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $617.54.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

