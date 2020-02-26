Tredje AP fonden Grows Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,245. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.91, for a total value of $7,136,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,245 shares of company stock worth $19,071,776. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE STZ traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.86. 38,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,924. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.52 and a 12-month high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Hanson reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.53.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

