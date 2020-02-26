Tredje AP fonden Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,998 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 1,644.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,341. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.78. Discovery Inc Series C has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.45.

Several research firms have weighed in on DISCK. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

