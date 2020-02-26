Tredje AP fonden Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 81.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,158 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 733.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 882,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,576,000 after purchasing an additional 776,852 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at $10,739,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,969,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $965,492,000 after purchasing an additional 366,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1,076.9% during the fourth quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 382,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.85. 100,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,986,506. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.52 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.56. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 348.72%.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $588,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.64.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

