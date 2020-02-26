Tredje AP fonden Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,872 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Genuine Parts by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

GPC traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.67. 32,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.24. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $87.26 and a one year high of $115.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.16.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.60%.

A number of analysts recently commented on GPC shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.88.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

