Tredje AP fonden Has $1.91 Million Stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Tredje AP fonden decreased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,127 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,743,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,207,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,569,000 after acquiring an additional 396,325 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,122,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171,699 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,603,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,045,000 after acquiring an additional 287,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 14,858.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 4,788,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,410 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.56. 5,521,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,260,377. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $34.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.23.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 7.75%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

KHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub lowered Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.97.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

