Tredje AP fonden Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 154.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,793 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,685 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 25,072 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WDC shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.68.

WDC traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.45. The company had a trading volume of 192,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,359,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of -14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.83. Western Digital Corp has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.58.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is 52.49%.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,663 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $278,800.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 1,320 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $72,758.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,318 shares of company stock valued at $3,193,648. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.