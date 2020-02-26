Tredje AP fonden Has $2.03 Million Stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MXIM. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MXIM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.23.

In related news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $131,418.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $66,297.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,760 shares of company stock worth $3,542,301. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MXIM stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,062. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.46. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $551.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 33.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

