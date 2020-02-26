Tredje AP fonden Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Tredje AP fonden lessened its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 251.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Centene by 319.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 187,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,790,000 after buying an additional 142,810 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.64. 5,236,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,746,256. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.02. Centene Corp has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $68.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $72.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.62.

In other news, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $650,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,784,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,500 shares of company stock worth $4,425,920. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

