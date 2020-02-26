Tredje AP fonden Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Tredje AP fonden lessened its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,601,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,064 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,671,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,315,000 after purchasing an additional 536,989 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 168.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,399,000 after purchasing an additional 464,305 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,102,000 after purchasing an additional 385,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 24.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,882,000 after purchasing an additional 222,464 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Dollar Tree from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $88.95. The company had a trading volume of 115,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,602. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.37 and a 52-week high of $119.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of -13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.49 per share, with a total value of $89,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,981.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

