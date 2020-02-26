Tredje AP fonden Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Tredje AP fonden lessened its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,648 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 11,658 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $988,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 477,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,294,000 after buying an additional 16,384 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $242,806.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $67,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,840 shares of company stock valued at $8,754,939 over the last three months. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price target on Twitter from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Twitter from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Twitter from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

NYSE TWTR traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $34.55. The company had a trading volume of 8,954,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,248,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day moving average is $35.85. Twitter Inc has a 52-week low of $28.63 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.89 million. Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

