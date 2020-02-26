Tredje AP fonden Has $2.55 Million Holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Hilton Hotels in the third quarter valued at about $452,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Hotels in the third quarter valued at about $396,000. JS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hilton Hotels by 10.5% in the third quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Hotels in the third quarter valued at about $3,413,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Hilton Hotels by 3.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.34. 231,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.42. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $81.66 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 770.65% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hilton Hotels from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Hilton Hotels from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Hilton Hotels to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Hilton Hotels from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hilton Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.40.

In other news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $4,003,029.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,897 shares in the company, valued at $14,719,928.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

