Tredje AP fonden Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Tredje AP fonden reduced its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,575 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Synopsys by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,590,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,602,000 after buying an additional 118,002 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,714,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 125,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,226,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 212,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total transaction of $31,778,421.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,397 shares in the company, valued at $36,895,486.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total value of $1,395,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,152.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,624 shares of company stock valued at $40,969,270 in the last quarter. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Synopsys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra dropped their price target on Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.44. 36,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.65 and a 1-year high of $166.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.91. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Synopsys had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $834.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

