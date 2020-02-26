Tredje AP fonden Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter worth $9,344,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter worth $22,024,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter worth $12,474,000. Sciencast Management LP increased its position in L3Harris by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter worth $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris stock traded up $2.72 on Wednesday, hitting $212.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,292. The firm has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.92. L3Harris has a one year low of $156.90 and a one year high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total value of $5,429,115.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,530 shares of company stock worth $27,148,116. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LHX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.83.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

