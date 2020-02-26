Tredje AP fonden Has $2.86 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Tredje AP fonden lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,827 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 21,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.69. 2,290,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,074,798. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $55.98 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.05.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

In other news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,997,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC downgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

