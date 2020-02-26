Tredje AP fonden Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Tredje AP fonden lessened its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,646 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 46,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 2,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $135.56. The company had a trading volume of 86,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,125. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The stock has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.11 and a 200-day moving average of $148.44. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $130.01 and a 12 month high of $186.40.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPG. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.77.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

