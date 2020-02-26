Tredje AP fonden Increases Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 52,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,735,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $859,985,000 after acquiring an additional 458,934 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 185,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 105,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.15. The company had a trading volume of 61,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.58, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.37.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.97.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

