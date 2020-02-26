Tredje AP fonden Increases Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,692,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,714,770,000 after acquiring an additional 232,493 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 14.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 212,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 307.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 37,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.28.

NYSE PPG traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $109.41. 759,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,726. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.80. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.44 and a 52-week high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.25%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

