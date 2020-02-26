Tredje AP fonden Increases Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Tredje AP fonden raised its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 381,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,015,000 after purchasing an additional 80,230 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 254,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other Delta Air Lines news, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $514,866.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta acquired 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,814.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.32. The company had a trading volume of 8,349,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,945,409. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.40. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.11. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DAL. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.