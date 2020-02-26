Tredje AP fonden Invests $1.68 Million in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 66,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,127,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,645,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $6,734,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.40. 2,761,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,670,780. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.19.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.39 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 100.76%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

NLOK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised NortonLifeLock from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

