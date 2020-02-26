Tredje AP fonden Purchases 28,118 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,118 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 351.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Corning by 640.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $25.41. 3,278,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,636,709. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.36 and a one year high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet cut Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.09.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

