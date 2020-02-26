Tredje AP fonden Raises Holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 94.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,141 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,484 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 346.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,146.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STX. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total value of $294,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $2,989,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,612 shares of company stock worth $4,759,820 in the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.06. 1,453,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,845,272. Seagate Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $64.17. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.78.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.94%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

