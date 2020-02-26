Tredje AP fonden Raises Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 101.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KSU. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KSU shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective (up from $172.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective (up from $184.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.71.

Kansas City Southern stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.96. 47,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,755. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $107.61 and a fifty-two week high of $178.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In related news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $624,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,344,468.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $2,250,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,605,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $4,317,493 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

