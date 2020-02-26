Tredje AP fonden Reduces Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,554 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vista Investment Management grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 11,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 36,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In other news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,740,468.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at $62,934,180.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.32. 851,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,041,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.36. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

DFS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.