Tredje AP fonden Reduces Stock Holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,910 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 341 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,370 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,311 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter M. Kern acquired 23,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,510,016.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 90,907 shares in the company, valued at $9,890,681.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $332,601.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,302.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPE traded down $4.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. Expedia Group Inc has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $144.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.42.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPE. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.72.

Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

